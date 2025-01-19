What will happen to TikTok when it goes dark?

US flag and TikTok app with the message "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now" are seen in this illustration on Sunday. REUTERS

TikTok stopped working for 170 million Americans late on Saturday after the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled against TikTok's bid to avoid a ban that could shut the app down.

The ban is the end result of 2024 legislation passed on national security concerns that called for TikTok parent ByteDance to sell the popular short-video app or see it shut in the United States on January 19.

It remained unclear how long the ban would stay in place as President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Monday, has said he would try to find a "political resolution" of the issue to keep the app operating in the United States.

On Sunday, Trump said on Truth Social: "SAVE TIKTOK!"

Here is what is happening now.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE APP?

New users will not be able to download TikTok from Apple and Google app stores and existing users will not be able to update the app, because the law prohibits any entity from facilitating the download or maintenance of the TikTok application.

It was not immediately clear if TikTok's business partners, including Oracle, which provides TikTok's cloud infrastructure services and stores its US user data, has suspended services.

TikTok plans to keep paying its 7,000 employees in the US, the company's leadership has said in an internal memo.

HOW WILL USERS BE AFFECTED?

TikTok's 170 million users in the US are unable to use the app even if they did not delete it from their phones.

As of Sunday, US users hoping to access TikTok through virtual private networks, or VPNs, which can conceal the internet protocol, or IP, address of a user and thereby their location, were unsuccessful.

Other Chinese social media apps such as RedNote, known in China as Xiaohongshu, are expected to continue gaining traction among US users.

Content creators who have built businesses from their TikTok followings have urged their followers to find them on alternatives such as Instagram and YouTube.

WHAT WILL ADVERTISERS DO?

Advertisers have rushed to prepare contingency plans ahead of the ban, fearing a shutdown will jeopardise their campaigns on the platforms. One marketing executive described it as a "hair on fire" moment for the ad world, after months of conventional wisdom saying that a solution would materialize to keep the short-video app up and running.

TikTok has continued to pitch advertisers on new features, like a tool launching in test form that would make it easier to create, modify and add advertisements in bulk.

The ban puts more than $11 billion in annual US ad investment up for grabs, according to a forecast from marketing group WARC Media.

"Wall Street will be watching the results of Meta, Snap, and others to see who benefits from this rapid spend shift," said Craig Atkinson, CEO of digital marketing agency Code3.