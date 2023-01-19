Watch: US President Joe Biden orders burgers for lunch, leaves restaurant staff speechless

The actor and photographer was considered one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood
US President Joe Biden celebrated a milestone in small business in the country, while at the same time surprising an employee of a small restaurant who picked up his call for a lunch order.
Biden called up Ghostburger in Washington D.C. to order a single burger with bacon without cheese and sauce for himself, and a cheeseburger for US Vice-President Kamala Harris. They also ordered crinkle-cut fries on the side for lunch.
“10.4 million people have applied to start a new business. That’s more than any time in American history during a single period, ” Biden shared in an online video post.
The President called the small restaurant, that started operating during the Covid-19 pandemic, to place his order and spoke to Brittany Spaddy, the restaurant's first employee, taking her by surprise, according to a news report.
“Ordered a bacon cheeseburger from a local restaurant yesterday to celebrate over 10 million new small business applications during my presidency.”
"I may’ve caught Brittany off guard," he further said, speaking about the Ghostburger employee who took his order.
Meanwhile, according to a 'Washington Post' report, the restaurant's owners, Josh and Kelly Phillips, said that it was Brittany day off, but she was called to come in to help with a VIP customer, but was not told about the identity of the client.
