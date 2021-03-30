Americas
Watch: US Navy sings Bollywood song; AR Rahman, SRK react

Web report/Washington
Filed on March 30, 2021

Members of the US Navy sang ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ from the 2004 movie ‘Swades’.

A charming video showing members of the US navy singing ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ from the 2004 movie ‘Swades’ has gone viral.

The clip has over 389,000 views and was tweeted out by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States, on Monday. The performance took place at a dinner hosted by the US Chief Naval Officer.

AR Rahman, who sang and composed the track, and Swades’ lead actor Shah Rukh Khan were both delighted by the clip, thanking the Ambassador for sharing it.

The clip was also retweeted by the US Navy band, who added greetings for the festival of Holi.

The lyrics of ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ were written by Javed Akhtar.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades also starred Gayatri Joshi and Kishori Ballal in supporting roles.




