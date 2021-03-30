- EVENTS
Watch: US Navy sings Bollywood song; AR Rahman, SRK react
Members of the US Navy sang ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ from the 2004 movie ‘Swades’.
A charming video showing members of the US navy singing ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ from the 2004 movie ‘Swades’ has gone viral.
The clip has over 389,000 views and was tweeted out by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States, on Monday. The performance took place at a dinner hosted by the US Chief Naval Officer.
' ! This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever.'— Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) March 27, 2021
US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune @USNavyCNO 's dinner last night! pic.twitter.com/hfzXsg0cAr
AR Rahman, who sang and composed the track, and Swades’ lead actor Shah Rukh Khan were both delighted by the clip, thanking the Ambassador for sharing it.
Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible. https://t.co/rFRKcHTDCg— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2021
Swades rules for ever@AshGowariker #sharukhkhan @Javedakhtarjadu https://t.co/DGgN5xRsEp— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 28, 2021
The clip was also retweeted by the US Navy band, who added greetings for the festival of Holi.
The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS.— U.S. Navy Band (@usnavyband) March 28, 2021
The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli https://t.co/2VYPhB3t5S
The lyrics of ‘Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera’ were written by Javed Akhtar.
Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades also starred Gayatri Joshi and Kishori Ballal in supporting roles.
