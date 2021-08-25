Watch: Stunning 'cosmic rose' from Nasa will take your breath away

The US agency has shared a video of two interacting galaxies distorted by their mutual gravitational pull

Here, in the UAE, our sights are constantly set on the heights. Space discovery has been a subject of fervent interest in the Emirates, especially since the young country officially become the first Arab nation — and the fifth in the world — to reach Mars with the Hope Probe last year.

It's safe to say though that we're never going to get enough of the vast wonders of the cosmos. And the latest post from Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope is just a glimpse of all that space exploration has to offer.

The US agency has shared a breathtaking video of two interacting galaxies called Arp 273 distorted by their mutual gravitational pull. Nasa describes it best, calling the effect a "stunning galactic masterpiece resembling a rose".

Swirling around each other, the unique three-dimensional view it offers is nothing short of surreal. Check it out here:

The Arp 273 is a pair of galaxies that lie around 300 million light years away in the constellation Andromeda.

Nasa captioned the post: "A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day".

They've certainly got that right. The video is an escape into a different world. No need to wish upon a shooting star.