Americas
Logo
 
HOME > World > Americas

Watch: Stunning 'cosmic rose' from Nasa will take your breath away

Web report/Dubai
Filed on August 25, 2021
Photo: NasaHubble/Instagram

The US agency has shared a video of two interacting galaxies distorted by their mutual gravitational pull


Here, in the UAE, our sights are constantly set on the heights. Space discovery has been a subject of fervent interest in the Emirates, especially since the young country officially become the first Arab nation — and the fifth in the world — to reach Mars with the Hope Probe last year.

It's safe to say though that we're never going to get enough of the vast wonders of the cosmos. And the latest post from Nasa's Hubble Space Telescope is just a glimpse of all that space exploration has to offer.

The US agency has shared a breathtaking video of two interacting galaxies called Arp 273 distorted by their mutual gravitational pull. Nasa describes it best, calling the effect a "stunning galactic masterpiece resembling a rose".

Swirling around each other, the unique three-dimensional view it offers is nothing short of surreal. Check it out here:

The Arp 273 is a pair of galaxies that lie around 300 million light years away in the constellation Andromeda.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE Mars mission: Success of Hope Probe overwhelms world media

>> Nasa releases first audio from Mars, video of landing: 'Stuff of our dreams'

Nasa captioned the post: "A sweet cosmic rose to brighten your day".

They've certainly got that right. The video is an escape into a different world. No need to wish upon a shooting star.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210612&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210619793&Ref=AR&profile=1033 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1033,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 