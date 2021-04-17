- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Watch: Russian spacecraft from ISS with three crewmates lands in Kazakhstan
The spacecraft crew includes Russian cosmonauts as well as US astronaut.
The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, which undocked at night from the International Space Station (ISS) with two Russian cosmonauts and one US astronaut on board, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Saturday, according to a broadcast by Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation.
Welcome home! At 12:55am ET (4:55 UT), after 185 days in space, Kate Rubins of @NASA_Astronauts and Sergey Ryzhikov & Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of @Roscosmos touched down in their Soyuz spacecraft on the steppe of Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/cOVT9M9Tmf— NASA (@NASA) April 17, 2021
The spacecraft crew includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as US astronaut Kathleen Rubins, said a Sputnik report on Saturday.
Russian #spacecraft from #InternationalSpaceStation with three crewmates lands in #Kazakhstan #WamNews https://t.co/1yVolkbWtX pic.twitter.com/PrXft7XdhJ— WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) April 17, 2021
They had lived and worked six months aboard the International Space Station, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) of the US.
The Soyuz spacecraft is now piercing the atmosphere. For crew members Kate Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov, and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, it's the first time in about six months that they're feeling the effects of gravity. pic.twitter.com/i0WTGnShL6— NASA (@NASA) April 17, 2021
The crew departed the station in their Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft at 21:34 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Friday and landed safely under parachutes at 12:55 (10:55 Kazakhstan time) Saturday southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. It was the second spaceflight for Rubins and Ryzhikov and the first for Kud-Sverchkov, said the Nasa report.
-
Americas
Watch: Russian spacecraft from ISS with three...
The spacecraft crew includes Russian cosmonauts as well as US... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Make Kumbh Mela symbolic, help fight Covid,...
Several pilgrims to the event have been bathing in the river close to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Watch: Passengers run out of Bihar train station...
The shocking video shows scores of travellers in a mad dash to avoid... READ MORE
-
Americas
Castro era in Cuba to end as Raul confirms he's...
Cuba's new leaders face pressure to speed up reform, particularly... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 200,000 dead as virus surge breaks...
Health ministry reports a single-day record 3,293 Covid19 deaths in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE Covid: Full list of banned practices during...
It’s illegal to gather for Iftar, host celebrations at home, or ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Massive fire breaks out in Mumbai hospital
Three patients died in the incident READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 2 outlets closed down for violating Covid-19 ...
Dubai Municipality shuts down outlets for not adhering to Covid-19... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch