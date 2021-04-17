Filed on April 17, 2021 | Last updated on April 17, 2021 at 12.07 pm

Watch: Russian spacecraft from ISS with three crewmates lands in Kazakhstan

The spacecraft crew includes Russian cosmonauts as well as US astronaut.

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft, which undocked at night from the International Space Station (ISS) with two Russian cosmonauts and one US astronaut on board, landed safely in Kazakhstan on Saturday, according to a broadcast by Russia's Roscosmos state space corporation.

Welcome home! At 12:55am ET (4:55 UT), after 185 days in space, Kate Rubins of @NASA_Astronauts and Sergey Ryzhikov & Sergey Kud-Sverchkov of @Roscosmos touched down in their Soyuz spacecraft on the steppe of Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/cOVT9M9Tmf — NASA (@NASA) April 17, 2021

The spacecraft crew includes Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as US astronaut Kathleen Rubins, said a Sputnik report on Saturday.

They had lived and worked six months aboard the International Space Station, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) of the US.

The Soyuz spacecraft is now piercing the atmosphere. For crew members Kate Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov, and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, it's the first time in about six months that they're feeling the effects of gravity. pic.twitter.com/i0WTGnShL6 — NASA (@NASA) April 17, 2021

The crew departed the station in their Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft at 21:34 Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Friday and landed safely under parachutes at 12:55 (10:55 Kazakhstan time) Saturday southeast of the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. It was the second spaceflight for Rubins and Ryzhikov and the first for Kud-Sverchkov, said the Nasa report.