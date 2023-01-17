Watch: People panic, run for cover after mass shooting in US leaves 8 people injured, 1 critical

Pietro Beccari will replace Michael Burke as head of Louis Vuitton
Police in Florida said eight people were shot on Monday during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, with one of the victims listed in critical condition.
The St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that all the victims in the early evening shooting in Fort Pierce were adults, a local television station reported.
The shooting occurred at Ilous Ellis Park at 5.20pm (US time) during an MLK Car Show and Family Fun Day, which the sheriff's office said was attended by more than 1,000 people, local media reported.
“It was mass chaos, as you can imagine, when shots rang out," Hester said. “There were a thousand-plus people here at the event, and as the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions."
Video obtained by the TV station showed people ducking, running, and hiding behind cars, including a woman running to safety while holding a baby.
The sheriff’s office said two deputies at the event responded immediately and aided victims, WPBF-TV reported.
“Multiple people were shot, it sounds like from our initial investigation here on scene there was a disagreement of some sort between two parties, and unfortunately, they chose to resolve that with guns,” St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester said.
Police said four people, including a child, sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the ensuing confusion, the station reported.
“It’s really sad in a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement, and that’s what’s really sad to me about what happened here," Hester said. "And then so many innocent people who were injured or hurt and were not part of the disagreement
ALSO READ:
Pietro Beccari will replace Michael Burke as head of Louis Vuitton
Both brothers resisted international pressure to investigate war crimes committed during the traumatic, decades-long civil war during their time in office
He was imprisoned for child sexual abuse before his convictions were quashed on appeal
The vocational route is not looked down on or regarded as a lesser form of intelligence. And that’s how it should be everywhere, because the skill sets of visual thinkers are essential to finding real-world solutions to society’s many problems
All of the deaths were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning
The quake was at a depth of 97 kilometres (60.27 miles) below the earth's surface, say officials
Google, Apple and Meta offer near-limitless storage, but it’s wise to keep copies
What seems most likely is that even if a soft landing is achieved, it will be smoother for some households and businesses and rockier for others