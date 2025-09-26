  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Pakistan PM Sharif meets Trump in US, praises role in ceasefire with India

Sharif also invited Trump to undertake an official visit to Pakistan

Published: Fri 26 Sept 2025, 11:49 AM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with US President Donald Trump at the Oval Office on Thursday, weeks after the two countries agreed to a trade deal.

Trump also welcomed Pakistani Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. This is the second time he is hosting the head of Pakistan's army at the White House.

During Sharif and Trump's meeting, the Pakistan PM praised the US President's "bold, courageous and decisive leadership" for facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire, according to a statement by the Pakistani government.

Sharif also praised "Trump's initiative to invite key Muslim world leaders in efforts to bring an immediate end to the conflict in Gaza and restore peace in the Middle East," the statement read.

Watch a video of the two leaders meeting, here:

The two leaders discussed enhancing bilateral partnership, with the Prime Minister inviting US investment in Pakistan's key sector. Sharif also invited Trump to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

Pakistan has backed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, although Islamabad has condemned US ally Israel's bombardments in Gaza, Qatar and Iran.

"We're working through a number of issues when it comes to counter-terrorism, when it comes to economic and trade ties," a senior US State Department official told reporters in a briefing on Tuesday when asked about Pakistan. "And so the president remains focused on advancing U.S. interests in the region, that includes through engaging with Pakistan and their government leaders," the official said.

(With inputs from Reuters)