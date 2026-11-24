Nvidia employees gave CEO Jensen Huang an enthusiastic, applause-filled welcome on Monday as he returned to the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California, following his reinstatement at the helm of the US chipmaker.

The 63-year-old executive was greeted with loud cheers, applause and chants of "Jensen! Jensen!" as he entered the office, with employees across three floors joining in the welcome, according to videos circulating on social media.

At one point, a woman who appeared to be an employee rushed towards Huang with her arms outstretched and embraced him for 15 seconds, resting her head on his shoulder as colleagues cheered.

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Mission will remain the boss



Time to get back to work pic.twitter.com/jcv6Dy1z3L — Alec Fong (@alecqfong) November 23, 2026

Addressing the crowd, Huang thanked employees for their support and acknowledged the events of the past two weeks.

"Thank you all for the second chances," he said. "I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

In another video, Huang placed his hand over his heart and told employees: "This is my first day at work."

"I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this," he added, joking that he did not have a computer and would need the IT department to provide him with a new one.

Very odd moment during Jensen Huangâs remarks todayâ¦.



A Nvidia staffer comes up to him in the middle of his remarks and gives him a very long hug. pic.twitter.com/Qv81WAOeUm — Yashar Ali ð (@yashar) November 23, 2026

The celebrations also included cupcakes decorated with the message "Jensen is back", according to a person inside the company who spoke to US media on condition of anonymity.

Board unanimously approves Huang's return

Nvidia announced on Monday that Huang had been reinstated as president and CEO, effective immediately, following a unanimous vote by its board of directors.

In a statement, the board said its decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, after which it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA and that his reinstatement is in the best interest of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," board chair Harvey C. Jones said.

Huang expressed gratitude for the support he received as he resumed his leadership role, particularly from his family.

"Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family," he said, adding that he was taking on the responsibility with "the greatest humility and renewed commitment".

He also thanked Nvidia's board, employees, shareholders, industry leaders and global partners for their support, US media reported.

How the controversy unfolded

The decision marked a dramatic turn in the turmoil surrounding the chipmaker, which has faced intense scrutiny since reports emerged linking Huang to an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

The allegations also brought renewed attention to investigations into the smuggling of restricted Nvidia chips into China.

Huang reportedly acknowledged the affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang in a note to employees on November 8 before stepping down as CEO on November 12.

Trump says 'convinced' Nvidia board to reinstate Huang

US President Donald Trump later claimed credit for Huang's return, saying he had spoken "directly and indirectly" with Nvidia board members to persuade them to reinstate the executive.

In a phone interview with CNBC on Monday, Trump said: "I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal."

He described the board's decision as "very exciting news", adding: "We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius."

Trump also welcomed the reinstatement, calling it a "correct and proper decision", while saying the US attorney general had found no evidence of unlawful activity by Huang.

Inputs from Reuters, AFP