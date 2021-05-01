- EVENTS
Watch: Nasa's Mars helicopter makes 4th flight, gets extra month of flying
The helicopter team at Nasa expects to chalk up a sixth and seven flight in May.
Nasa’s little Mars helicopter has gotten a reprieve.
Instead of wrapping up flight tests at the beginning of May, Nasa is giving its Ingenuity helicopter at least an extra month to tackle tough new terrain and serve as a scout for its companion rover, Perseverance.
Officials announced the flight extension on Friday, following three short flights in under two weeks for the $85 million tech demo.
Ingenuity made its fourth flight Friday afternoon, travelling 872 feet (266 metre) at a height of 16 feet (5 metre) for two minutes — considerably farther and longer than before. An attempt on Thursday had failed because of a known software error.
On its fifth flight in a week or so, the chopper will move to a new airfield on Mars, allowing the rover to finally start focusing on its own rock-sampling mission. The rover is seeking signs of ancient life at Jezero Crater, home to a lush lakebed and river delta billions of years ago.
Just another day on Mars, shooting video of a flying helicopter. Quick preview of #MarsHelicopter’s Flight 4 takeoff below; more pics and video yet to come.— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 30, 2021
Typical photographer: lots of gear to juggle and mountains of files to upload! Newest pics at: https://t.co/L6lhCNdqWq pic.twitter.com/jpJHeDuQcA
The helicopter team at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, expects to chalk up a sixth and seven flight in May. The previous limit had been five. If all goes well, the helicopter mission could go even longer.
“Ingenuity loves Mars,” project manager MiMi Aung told reporters. “It takes off and I almost feel the freedom that it feels.”
Now Perseverance will take priority, scoping out the rocks around the Feb. 18 landing site. Ingenuity hitched a ride to Mars on the rover’s belly. Managers expect the rover to collect its first sample in July for return to Earth in a decade.
Fourth flight successful. The #MarsHelicopter team is soaring. https://t.co/KRBgdKMkVd— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) April 30, 2021
The rover will continue to relay data and pictures from the helicopter, but stop taking its own chopper shots. The two spacecraft must be within a half-mile (1 kilometre) of one another, for communication relay.
