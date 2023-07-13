Watch: Man spots shark's 'dark unmistakable shadow' while paddleboarding

The incident comes amid a spate of shark sightings and attacks near beaches in the US

Published: Thu 13 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM

A man in the US was left “spooked” when he spotted the shadow of a great white shark while paddleboarding off the coast of San Diego, California, US, reported New York Post.

In the video, which was shared on Instagram, Bill Clements is seen paddleboarding in greenish water when a dark figure, which appears to be a shark, swims past below the surface. “Oh, there he is. Oh,” Clements can be heard saying.

“Such a thrilling and unexpected encounter! I’ll admit it was a bit spooky to see the dark unmistakable shadow of a great white beneath the surface,” Clements wrote in the caption of the video, which was shared on July 3.

“Mel and I travelled all the way to Cape Town, South Africa. I hope to see great whites. Unfortunately due to weather, we weren’t able to get on the water. So ironic to see one right in my backyard,” he added.

The video has amassed more than 100,000 views on the platform. Replying to the post, a user said, “So awesome and I am never swimming in the ocean again.”

Another added: “I would die right there and then”.

Previous incidents of shark spotting in the US

The incident comes amid a spate of shark sightings and attacks near beaches in the US. At least five such sightings reported off the coasts of Spain, too.

A week ago, videos from two Florida beaches surfaced online showing sharks coming dangerously close to swimmers. One incident took place near Perdido Key beach where two women rushed towards the shore as a shark swam at a distance behind them. In another encounter, reported from Navarre Beach in northwest Florida, a shark was spotted not far from the shore causing panic among beachgoers.

On June 27, a shark was spotted in shallow water near a beach in Spain’s Malaga, which was the fifth such sighting off the country’s coast in a month.

