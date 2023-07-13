Watch: Man spots shark's 'dark unmistakable shadow' while paddleboarding

Two helicopters and teams on the ground had been deployed for search and rescue
A man in the US was left “spooked” when he spotted the shadow of a great white shark while paddleboarding off the coast of San Diego, California, US, reported New York Post.
In the video, which was shared on Instagram, Bill Clements is seen paddleboarding in greenish water when a dark figure, which appears to be a shark, swims past below the surface. “Oh, there he is. Oh,” Clements can be heard saying.
“Such a thrilling and unexpected encounter! I’ll admit it was a bit spooky to see the dark unmistakable shadow of a great white beneath the surface,” Clements wrote in the caption of the video, which was shared on July 3.
“Mel and I travelled all the way to Cape Town, South Africa. I hope to see great whites. Unfortunately due to weather, we weren’t able to get on the water. So ironic to see one right in my backyard,” he added.
The video has amassed more than 100,000 views on the platform. Replying to the post, a user said, “So awesome and I am never swimming in the ocean again.”
Another added: “I would die right there and then”.
The incident comes amid a spate of shark sightings and attacks near beaches in the US. At least five such sightings reported off the coasts of Spain, too.
A week ago, videos from two Florida beaches surfaced online showing sharks coming dangerously close to swimmers. One incident took place near Perdido Key beach where two women rushed towards the shore as a shark swam at a distance behind them. In another encounter, reported from Navarre Beach in northwest Florida, a shark was spotted not far from the shore causing panic among beachgoers.
On June 27, a shark was spotted in shallow water near a beach in Spain’s Malaga, which was the fifth such sighting off the country’s coast in a month.
ALSO READ:
Two helicopters and teams on the ground had been deployed for search and rescue
He lived in Pattaya with his Thai wife and worked as a real estate broker, according to local media reports
Wizz Air has said that the decision was taken for the safety of the passenger, who could be seen standing with crutches at the front of the plane in a widely shared video
The waiver mentioned risks "associated with high-pressure gases, pure oxygen servicing, high-voltage electrical systems, and other dangers"
Many people avoid physical activity because they see themselves as clumsy — but, with practice, there are ways to fix that
Putin had invited 35 people to the three-hour meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit field commanders
Due to the blaze, thick smoke entered the aircraft cabin, and the fuselage and at least one door suffered damage from the intense heat