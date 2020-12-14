Watch: Couple kicked off plane as daughter refuses to wear face mask

Video clip shared by Eliz Orban of family leaving aircraft garners over 5 million views.

An mother has said that she and her husband were kicked off a United Airlines flight because their two-year-old daughter refused to wear a mask.

Eliz Orban shared a video online showing her husband telling a crew member that he was holding the mask on his daughter’s face, but failed to convince staff.

The woman was in tears as she and her husband and daughter, Edeline, were off loaded from the plane, according to a Mail Online report.

“We just got kicked off a flight because our two-year-old would not put on a mask,” said Eliz, who was travelling from Colorado to Newark, New Jersey, with her family.

“We're banned off United forever because a two-year-old would not put on a mask,” she was stated as saying in the report.

United Airlines have, however, refuted Eliz’s claims that they have been banned from travelling forever.

The couple had tried to coax the daughter to wear the mask, but the child repeatedly refused to listen to her parents. They then tried to convince staff that they couldn't force their daughter to put it on as she was crying.

Orban took to social media soon after the ordeal and shared a video clip which has amassed more than 5.9 million views.