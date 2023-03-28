Watch: Car flips mid-air after being hit by rogue tyre; accident caught on Tesla dashcam

According to media reports, the police confirmed that the driver miraculously sustained only minor injuries

By Web Desk Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 12:18 PM

In a jaw-dropping viral moment, a collision between the tyre of a pickup truck and a car caused the later to flip mid-air.

A twitter user Anoop Khatra posted the video, calling it "the most INSANE car crash".

The video, which was retrieved from Khatra's Tesla dashcam, shows a highway in the USA. A small black car, identified as a Kia, is seen moving in the lane next to a pickup truck. Suddenly, the front left wheel of the truck comes loose and dashes into the black car, throwing it into the air. It then flips over completely mid-air before landing on the road. The tyre, meanwhile, rolls around on the road till it travels back to the car and hits it again once its on the ground.

The pickup truck managed to stop a little way down the road, and the driver came to check on the Kia driver, according to Khatra. He called the pickup truck driver "sincere and apologetic."

According to media reports, the police confirmed that the Kia driver miraculously sustained only minor injuries.

ALSO READ: