Watch: Bear charms internet with adorable accidental selfie footage
Animal accidentally turns on GoPro camera in snow, video racks up 4.5 million views
Footage of a bear finding a GoPro camera in snow and accidentally turning it on has taken the internet by storm.
The clip has racked up over 4.5 million views on Twitter alone.
GUYS A BEAR FOUND A GOPRO AND TURNED IT ON pic.twitter.com/BhN8oyw3F8— teddy (@NE0NGENESlS) October 2, 2021
The bear can be seen inspecting and fiddling with the camera at first, possibly mistaking it for food, and even attempting to swallow it at one point.
According to NDTV, the camera reportedly belonged to a man who had lost it in the snow of the Wyoming mountains.
“This GoPro had been sitting in the snow for a long time. When I finally found it, I charged it up and couldn't believe what I saw," the man said.
"After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it. Hands down the craziest thing I've seen."
-
Americas
Watch: Bear charms internet with adorable...
Animal accidentally turns on GoPro camera in snow, video racks up 4.5 ... READ MORE
-
Business
I've never asked for raise; can't imagine saying...
Former PepsiCo chief talks about her attitude towards money in her... READ MORE
-
Europe
Video: Ukrainian airline ditches skirts, heels...
Company researched history of cabin crew uniforms and decided to... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Look: Thai riverside restaurant finds silver...
The Thai cafe is gaining popularity for its hot-pot surfing experience READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Schools are nearly back to pre-Covid normal
Educators say the resumed proximity of students and teachers has once ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Watch: Bear charms internet with adorable...
Animal accidentally turns on GoPro camera in snow, video racks up 4.5 ... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Flamenco singer Miguel Poveda to perform at...
The Spain pavilion's cultural programme features more than 200... READ MORE
-
News
Indian businessman Bharat J Mehra receives UAE...
Bharat J Mehra has been into philanthropic services and supporting... READ MORE
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?