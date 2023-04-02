Video: Two die after hot-air balloon catches fire in Mexico

Tesla founder has 133,084,560 followers, a nose ahead of Obama, who has 133,041,813
Two people have died after a hot-air balloon flying near Mexico's famed Teotihuacan archeological site caught fire, the government said Saturday.
"The passengers jumped from the balloon," the government of the state of Mexico said in a statement, adding that a child suffered burns.
It identified the victims as a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man, without providing their names. It said the minor had suffered second-degree burns to the face as well as a fracture of the right femur.
It did not say whether there were any other passengers on the balloon.
A video posted on social media shows the balloon's gondola on fire, in a perfectly clear sky.
Several tour operators offer balloon flights over Teotihuacan, some 45 miles (70 kilometres) northeast of Mexico City, for around $150.
With its Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon, and its Avenue of the Dead, Teotihuacan is a popular tourist destination, a surviving monument to the pre-Columbian period.
ALSO READ:
Tesla founder has 133,084,560 followers, a nose ahead of Obama, who has 133,041,813
Professional impersonators of Britain’s new monarch gain popularity after years of struggling
The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
The polling will take place in a single phase on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13
India's external affairs minister says the group's main focus is on economic and developmental matters concerning 200 countries in the world — not the war in Ukraine that had hijacked its agenda
In bid for energy security amid Russia-Ukraine war, country's second plant to also use American supplier after first made the switch years earlier
Claims, some dating back 30 years, outside a time limit for legal action, says lawyer
The sisters were taken into a neonatal intensive care unit after being delivered, where they remained for a total of 216 days