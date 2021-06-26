Video: Driver crashes through fence onto airport, leads police on chase across runways

The intrusion forced a sudden closure of some of the runways.

International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield.

The intrusion forced a sudden closure of some of the runways on Thursday evening, authorities said.

A statement by the Los Angeles Airport Police Division said the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries and taken to the hospital.

The driver was detained and no injuries were reported, the statement said. An investigation is ongoing.

Security Breach at LAX Airport; car drove onto airport property and on a runway.



Security Breach at LAX Airport; car drove onto airport property and on a runway.

The airport’s two south runways were briefly closed and the two north runways continued operating normally, officials said on Twitter. The closed runways have since reopened.