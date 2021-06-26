Video: Driver crashes through fence onto airport, leads police on chase across runways
The intrusion forced a sudden closure of some of the runways.
International Airport police are investigating a driver who drove through a fence and onto the airfield.
The intrusion forced a sudden closure of some of the runways on Thursday evening, authorities said.
A statement by the Los Angeles Airport Police Division said the car went through a fence at a FedEx cargo facility, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Man tries to breach cockpit, jumps from moving plane at airport— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 26, 2021
The man was taken into custody on the taxiway, treated for injuries and taken to the hospital. Details: https://t.co/vWU5NIvFI8 pic.twitter.com/ZY85jplyJ0
The driver was detained and no injuries were reported, the statement said. An investigation is ongoing.
#LosAngeles #LA— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) June 25, 2021
Security Breach at LAX Airport; car drove onto airport property and on a runway.
: FOX LA https://t.co/WFL450AXKO pic.twitter.com/jOFW2mMW5R
The airport’s two south runways were briefly closed and the two north runways continued operating normally, officials said on Twitter. The closed runways have since reopened.
