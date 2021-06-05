Video: Delta Air Lines flight diverted after 'unruly' passenger tries to breach cockpit

Filed on June 5, 2021 | Last updated on June 5, 2021 at 06.26 am

No one was injured, and the FBI is investigating the incident.

A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to New Mexico on Friday afternoon after a passenger tried to break into the cockpit, Delta Air Lines said.

The “unruly” man made the unsuccessful attempt on the locked cockpit aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 386 but other passengers and crew managed to detain him, the airline said.

UPDATE: Raw passenger video shows the aftermath of a man who attempted to breach the cockpit of a Delta Airlines flight on its way to Nashville from Los Angeles on Friday. pic.twitter.com/2VDYp4Y3Tj — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) June 5, 2021

Video taken aboard the plane shows the zip-tied and shoeless man surrounded by passengers and crew members as he repeats over and over again: “Stop this plane!” He finally was picked up and hauled to the back of the plane, which was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport.

“The plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by police and the FBI. He is in custody now,” Delta said in a statement.

Newly released video from a passenger on the Delta flight that was diverted to Albuquerque from LAX after officials say a passenger tried to breach the cockpit. The video shows passengers and crew members holding the man down. What full video here: https://t.co/VZdXBaYjDP pic.twitter.com/AWm561Uy2V — KOAT.com (@koat7news) June 5, 2021

Frank Fisher, spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque, confirmed that the agency had responded to a report of a plane diverted to the city’s airport but said there had been no threat to the public. He said no other information was immediately available.