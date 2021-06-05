Americas
Video: Delta Air Lines flight diverted after 'unruly' passenger tries to breach cockpit

AP/Albuquerque
Filed on June 5, 2021

A flight from Los Angeles to Nashville was diverted to New Mexico on Friday afternoon after a passenger tried to break into the cockpit, Delta Air Lines said.

The “unruly” man made the unsuccessful attempt on the locked cockpit aboard Delta Air Lines Flight 386 but other passengers and crew managed to detain him, the airline said.

Video taken aboard the plane shows the zip-tied and shoeless man surrounded by passengers and crew members as he repeats over and over again: “Stop this plane!” He finally was picked up and hauled to the back of the plane, which was diverted to Albuquerque International Sunport.

“The plane landed safely and the passenger was removed by police and the FBI. He is in custody now,” Delta said in a statement.

No one was injured, and the FBI is investigating the incident.

Frank Fisher, spokesman for the FBI in Albuquerque, confirmed that the agency had responded to a report of a plane diverted to the city’s airport but said there had been no threat to the public. He said no other information was immediately available.




