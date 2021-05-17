Americas
Logo
 
HOME > World > Americas

Video: Car catches fire after driver lights up cigarette, uses hand sanitiser

Web Report/Maryland
Filed on May 17, 2021

(Twitter)

The event happened on Thursday evening at a shopping centre in US.


In a bizarre accident, a car caught fire after its driver smoked a cigarette and proceeded to use hand sanitiser.

According to Eyewitness News, the event happened on Thursday evening at a shopping centre in Maryland, USA. Along with photos, news helicopters captured dramatic footage of the fire.

The hand sanitiser is believed to have ignited on contact with the lit cigarette and set the car on fire.

"Using hand sanitiser and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car," said officials from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

According to firefighters, the driver was taken to the hospital with minor burns and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The vehicle was a total loss.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/americas/watch-biggest-space-station-crowd-in-decade-after-spacex-arrival macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1033,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 