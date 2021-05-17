Video: Car catches fire after driver lights up cigarette, uses hand sanitiser

The event happened on Thursday evening at a shopping centre in US.

In a bizarre accident, a car caught fire after its driver smoked a cigarette and proceeded to use hand sanitiser.

According to Eyewitness News, the event happened on Thursday evening at a shopping centre in Maryland, USA. Along with photos, news helicopters captured dramatic footage of the fire.

ICYMI (~530p) vehicle fire at Federal Plaza, 12200blk Rockville Pike, near Trader Joe’s & Silver Diner, @mcfrs PE723, M723, AT723 & FM722 were on scene (news helicopter video) pic.twitter.com/TeAynaGsgp — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 13, 2021

The hand sanitiser is believed to have ignited on contact with the lit cigarette and set the car on fire.

"Using hand sanitiser and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car," said officials from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

According to firefighters, the driver was taken to the hospital with minor burns and his injuries are non-life threatening.

The vehicle was a total loss.