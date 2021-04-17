- EVENTS
Video: Bus erupts into flames in multi-vehicle crash in Brazil, one dead
CCTV footage shows the fiery incident involving a car, a truck and a bus.
An unnamed taxi driver was killed in Brazil on Tuesday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash that was captured on CCTV.
According to the Daily Mail, the incident took place near the intersection of highway PR-423 in Curitiba, Parana in the country’s southern region.
Surveillance footage shows a truck slamming into the taxi after it seemingly did not yield to traffic at the intersection.
The taxi was then dragged by the truck into an oncoming bus, where it burst into flames and came to a stop in the middle of the highway.
The truck and bus drivers were not harmed, and the bus was not carrying any passengers.
The local fire department told local media that the driver of the bus was able to escape unharmed before it completely burned down.
