Airport closed, state of emergency declared in Venezuela after twin earthquakes

Venezuela's interim leader declared a state of emergency Wednesday as two massive earthquakes and more than 20 aftershocks rattled the country, forcing the closure of its main airport.

The Maiquetia International Airport, located near Caracas, would close following "serious damage" to its infrastructure, Delcy Rodriguez said, after two tremors of 7.2 magnitude and 7.5 magnitude respectively caused buildings to crumble in the capital.

The US said it was in touch with Venezuelan authorities following strong earthquakes and was mobilizing assistance for the South American nation.

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"We're in touch with the authorities and mobilizing assistance," Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said on X. He said the earthquakes were "devastating."

US President Donald Trump posted on social media, "The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!!"

US State Department official Jeremy Lewin said on X that the department had mobilized a disaster assistance team and task force to deliver and coordinate critical assistance to Venezuelans.

The US embassy in Caracas reported that all American personnel were accounted for.