Venezuela opposition leader defies court summons on election dispute

The opposition claims Gonzalez Urrutia won and several countries have backed their call for election data to be published

By AFP

Venezuelan opposition presidential candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and opposition leader Maria Corina Machado at a campaign a rally in Maracaibo, Zulia state, Venezuela, last month. AFP File
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 5:28 PM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 5:45 PM

Venezuela's opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who has claimed victory in the country's presidential election, said on Wednesday that he will defy Supreme Court summons over the disputed results.

Gonzalez Urrutia spoke after at least 24 people died in violent protests following the announcement by election authorities that President Nicolas Maduro had won another term in the July 28 vote.


The opposition claims Gonzalez Urrutia won, and several countries have backed their call for election data to be published.

Demonstrators protest against Venezuela's electoral process and President Nicolas Maduro in front of the White House in Washington, DC, last week. AFP File
"If I go" to the Supreme Court, "I will be jeopardizing not only my freedom but more importantly: the will of the Venezuelan people expressed on July 28," said Gonzalez Urrutia in a post on social media.


Gonzalez Urrutia has been branded a "criminal" by Maduro and has not been seen in public for over a week.

Election authorities, seen as loyal to Maduro, have not made the data from each polling station public, saying they had been the victims of a computer hack.

Maduro has launched proceedings at the Supreme Court -- also seen as loyal to him -- to have his declared victory "validated," and authorities say they have handed the election data to the court.

"Is this an impartial procedure that respects the law? Am I condemned in advance?" asked Gonzalez Urrutia, who was summoned to appear on Wednesday morning.


