Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 4,333, with over 16,700 injured: Official

The death toll in Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes last month has topped 4,300, a top lawmaker said Saturday.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, the brother of interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, put the toll at 4,333, up from 4,118 on Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Interim President Rodríguez called for sanctions on Venezuela to be lifted, saying blocked foreign assets could help fund earthquake reconstruction.

More to follow soon. Please refresh this page for the full version.