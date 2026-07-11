Venezuela earthquake death toll rises to 4,333, with over 16,700 injured: Official

Interim President Rodríguez called for sanctions on Venezuela to be lifted, saying blocked foreign assets could help fund earthquake reconstruction

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 11 Jul 2026, 9:22 PM
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The death toll in Venezuela's devastating twin earthquakes last month has topped 4,300, a top lawmaker said Saturday.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, the brother of interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, put the toll at 4,333, up from 4,118 on Friday.

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Interim President Rodríguez called for sanctions on Venezuela to be lifted, saying blocked foreign assets could help fund earthquake reconstruction.

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