Airport in earthquake-hit Venezuela capital to reopen on September 1

The quake-hit international airport serving Venezuela's capital Caracas will reopen to commercial flights on September 1, the airport announced on Tuesday, two months after the disaster.

Maiquetia International Airport, in Guaira state, the worst-hit by the devastating June 24 twin earthquakes, said domestic and international flights would resume from provisional terminals.

The airport said the reopening marked the restoration of Venezuela's "connection to the world" after the powerful back-to-back quakes, which left over 6,500 people dead and thousands missing.

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The airport's infrastructure was significantly damaged, including the main runway, limiting its operations to humanitarian flights for several weeks.

Air traffic was rerouted to smaller regional airports.

Earlier this month it announced it had set up two provisional departure terminals and another two for arrivals in huge tents outside the damaged buildings.