Vaccinated teachers, students don’t need to wear masks in US schools

US health officials said vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines on Friday. The changes come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in Covid hospitalisations and deaths in the US.

The nation’s top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids.

The guidance generally leaves it to local officials to figure out how to ensure the unvaccinated are using precautions while letting those who are fully protected go mask-free. The biggest questions will be at middle schools where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t.

At some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to continue this fall. In Detroit’s public schools, everyone will be required to wear a mask unless everyone in the classroom has been vaccinated. Philadelphia will require all public school students and staff to wear masks inside buildings, even if they have been vaccinated. Masks won’t be mandated in Houston schools.