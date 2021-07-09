Vaccinated teachers, students don’t need to wear masks in US schools
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines on Friday.
US health officials said vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear masks inside school buildings.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new guidelines on Friday. The changes come after a growing national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as well as a general decline in recent months in Covid hospitalisations and deaths in the US.
The nation’s top public health agency is not advising schools to require shots for teachers and vaccine-eligible kids.
The guidance generally leaves it to local officials to figure out how to ensure the unvaccinated are using precautions while letting those who are fully protected go mask-free. The biggest questions will be at middle schools where some students are eligible for shots and others aren’t.
At some of the nation’s largest school districts, widespread mask-wearing is expected to continue this fall. In Detroit’s public schools, everyone will be required to wear a mask unless everyone in the classroom has been vaccinated. Philadelphia will require all public school students and staff to wear masks inside buildings, even if they have been vaccinated. Masks won’t be mandated in Houston schools.
-
Africa
Gunmen kill at least 45 people in northwest...
Raids, killings and mass kidnappings have become commonplace in... READ MORE
-
Americas
In call, Biden presses Putin to act on ransomware ...
Even if actors were not directed by the Russian government, "you... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19 cases climb as Southeast Asia feels...
Targeted lockdowns to act as circuit-breakers in arresting record... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Netherlands re-imposes Covid-19 restrictions due...
Prime Minister said the measures would remain in place until August... READ MORE
-
MENA
Zul Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi; Eid Al Adha ...
UAE residents to get a long Eid break this month. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flight bookings to Dubai reopen from some Indian...
Travel from India was suspended on April 24. READ MORE
-
Health
Dubai: Mental health, ayurveda now part of basic...
The scheme is expected to come into effect in two months. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid vaccine booster shot: When, how to get...
This is how you can get your Covid vaccine booster shot READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light