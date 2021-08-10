US vows to isolate Taleban if they take power by force

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday urged an end to the Taleban offensive and said her office was receiving reports of possible war crimes.

A US peace envoy brought a warning to the Taleban on Tuesday that any government that comes to power through force in Afghanistan won’t be recognised internationally after a series of cities fell to the insurgent group in stunningly quick succession.

A European Union official said the militants now control 65 per cent of the country after they captured five out of 34 provincial capitals in the country in less than a week.

The UN human rights chief on Tuesday urged an end to the Taleban offensive and said her office was receiving reports of possible war crimes.

“The Taleban must cease their military operations in cities. Unless all parties return to the negotiating table and reach a peaceful settlement, the already atrocious situation for so many Afghans will become much worse,” Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad travelled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taleban maintain a political office, to tell the group that there was no point in pursuing victory on the battlefield because a military takeover of the capital of Kabul would guarantee they will be global pariahs. He and others hope to persuade Taleban leaders to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as American and Nato forces finish their pullout from the country.