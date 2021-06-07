US Vice President Kamala Harris’s plane forced to turn around due to technical fault
A journalist onboard reported "an unusual noise" from the landing gear.
US Vice President Kamala Harris’s plane was forced to land soon after take-off on Sunday due to a technical problem on her way to Guatemala for her first international trip.
“I’m good. I’m good,” Harris told reporters, giving a thumbs-up after exiting the plane when it returned to Joint Base Andrews on the outskirts of Washington. “We all said a little prayer, but we’re good.”
Harris’s spokeswoman Symone Sanders said that the vice president would switch planes and no major delays in her itinerary were expected.
“It is a technical issue. There are no major safety concerns,” Sanders said.
A journalist onboard reported “an unusual noise” from the landing gear when the plane — known as Air Force Two — took off, but said that the landing was “completely normal.”
Harris will visit Guatemala and Mexico this week, bringing a message of hope to a region hammered by Covid-19 and which is the source of most of the undocumented migrants seeking entry to the United States.
Harris is taking her first trip abroad as President Joe Biden’s deputy with an eye towards tackling the root causes of migration from the region — one of the thorniest issues facing the White House.
