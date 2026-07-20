US Vice President JD Vance announces birth of fourth child

US Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, welcomed their fourth child, a boy, on Sunday.





"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," Vance wrote in a post on his X account.

Vance, an Ohio native, and Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, met while attending Yale Law School, where they graduated in 2013.

Their first son, Ewan, was born in 2017, followed by another son, Vivek, in 2020. The couple's daughter, Mirabel, was born in 2021.