US urges Americans in 15 Middle East countries to 'depart now' amid Iran conflict

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The US issued a warning for its citizens residing across several countries in the Middle East currently affected by the US-Israel-Iran conflict, urging them to depart immediately via commercial means due to "serious safety risks".

The State Department urged Americans to leave the following countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Lebanon, Iran, Oman, Iraq ,Qatar, Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

For those who need the authority's helping in departing the country via commercial means, the State Department has kept lines open 24/7, and urged Americans to call on +1-202-501-4444 (from abroad) and +1-888-407-4747 (from the US and Canada).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

To stay updated on the latest instructions, American citizens have been advised to enroll in step.state.gov to get the latest security updates from the nearest US embassy or consulate.