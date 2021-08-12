US, UK to send troops to Kabul airport to pull out embassy staff

Embassy to remain open in current location and continue to do priority functions.

The United States said Thursday it was sending troops to the international airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul to pull out US embassy staff as the Taliban makes rapid gains.

"We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"This president prioritizes above all else the safety and security of Americans who are serving overseas," he said of Joe Biden, who has ordered a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years.

Price said the embassy would remain open in its current location and "continue to do priority functions" but did not deny reports that work could be shifted to Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Price said the United States would start sending in daily flights to evacuate interpreters and others who assisted the United States who are fearful for their lives due to the Taliban advance.

Meanwhile, the UK government also said on Thursday it was sending troops to Afghanistan to help its embassy staff leave the country, after the United States announced a similar deployment as the Taliban makes rapid gains.

“I have authorised the deployment of additional military personnel to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul, assist British nationals to leave the country and support the relocation of former Afghan staff who risked their lives serving alongside us,” Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.