US: Two dead, several wounded, in Minneapolis shooting

AFP/Minneapolis
Filed on May 22, 2021
Young boys walk past George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. Photo: AFP

Incident took place in area where George Floyd was killed by a police officer in 2020.


Two people were killed and several wounded in a shooting in the US city of Minneapolis late Friday, police said.

Local law enforcement said one man was left in a critical condition following the attack in the downtown area of the city, which was where George Floyd was killed by a police officer in May 2020.

Minneapolis Police tweeted there were ten victims in total, five of whom were male and five female.

The two people shot dead were both men, the force said, adding order had been "fully restored to the scene and surrounding areas."

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a 17-year veteran of the Minneapolis police department.

Chauvin was convicted on April 20 of murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd's death, which sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.




