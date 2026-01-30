Trump threatens Canada with aircraft tariffs, decertification over Gulfstream approvals

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the US was decertifying Bombardier Global Express business jets and threatened 50 per cent import tariffs on all aircraft made in Canada until the country's regulator certified a number of planes produced by US rival Gulfstream.

"If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50 per cent Tariff on any and all aircraft sold into the United States of America," Trump said of the Gulfstream certification process in a post on Truth Social. His declaration came amid broader tensions between the neighboring countries after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, citing US trade policy, last week urged nations to accept the end of the rules-based global order that Washington had once championed.