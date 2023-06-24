US: Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people

Titan implosion has searchers hunting for clues, officials grappling with complex investigation
The US Coast Guard said all of the agencies involved are trying to determine who has the authority to lead an inquiry
A tornado that ripped through the country's largest coal mining site in northeast Wyoming left eight people injured and halted operations as first responders searched the massive open-pit site for employees and continued to assess the damage, officials said Saturday.
The tornado hit the North Antelope Rochelle Mine in Campbell County around 6pm Friday during a shift change, initially complicating search and rescue efforts. But Peabody Energy, the operator of the mine with headquarters in St. Louis and South Brisbane, Australia, confirmed before midnight that all employees had been accounted for.
Six employees were still being treated in hospitals as of 11pm Friday, the company said. No deaths were reported.
Melissa Smith, a meteorologist and hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, said a storm system scattered tornadoes throughout Campbell, Natrona and Johnson counties.
“The tornadoes would form, come down, stay on the ground and come back up,” Smith said.
At the mining site, empty train cars and buses there to transport workers were blown over, according to Leslie Perkins, spokesperson for Campbell County. First responders also had to contain “various hazardous materials” that leaked after the tornado touched down, the Campbell County Fire Department said in a statement, although the agency did not provide more details about the leaks.
Peabody said operations at the mining operation about 64 miles (103 kilometres) south of Gillette would remain suspended until damage assessments at the facility were completed.
The mining site is the largest in the country, according to the US Energy Information Administration. It produced nearly the same amount of coal in 2021 as Illinois and Montana combined, the fourth and fifth largest coal-producing states.
