US teen girl charged with aiding mosque shooters share livestream, manifesto

A jury charged a teen in the US state of North Carolina on Monday with allegedly aiding two other teenagers livestream their shooting rampage of a mosque on the other side of the country in May.

Sarah Santiago, 17, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of first-degree murder as well as one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder related to the May 18 rampage at the Islamic Center of San Diego in California.

Santiago is accused of helping Caleb Vazquez, 18, and Cain Clark, 17, livestream the attacks and later disseminate the recordings on the internet. She is also accused of releasing the attackers' manifesto.

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The California teenagers killed three men in the attack before killing themselves. A security guard was among the dead.

The jury, in its indictment that was reviewed by AFP, said that Santiago bought Vazquez a patch featuring a pro-Nazi "Sonnenrad" design, which he wore during the attacks.

Santiago will be charged as an adult, according to a press release issued by prosecutor James O'Neill's office.

Detailing the conspiracy indictment, the jury said that Santiago also aided the attackers in planning an unrealised attack on a Jewish temple and on African-American high school students.