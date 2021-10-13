US, Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid: State Department
Humanitarian access discussed during the two days of meetings between Taliban representatives and US officials.
The United States and the Taliban had 'productive discussions' on the issue of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan during meetings in Qatar over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, describing the talks as 'largely positive.'
Officials discussed humanitarian access during the two days of meetings between Taliban representatives and US officials including some from the intelligence community and the US Agency for International Development.
Price said the talks focused on security and terrorism concerns, safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghan allies of the United States to leave the country, as well as human rights.
Washington has repeatedly called for Afghanistan's new rulers to demonstrate a respect for human rights, including the rights of women and girls, in order to win international legitimacy.
"The delegation made clear, as we consistently have, that the Taliban will ultimately be judged not only on its words but solely on its actions," Price said.
A separate meeting with Taliban representatives involving officials from the European Union as well as US officials took place on Tuesday, Price added.
Since the Taliban took power in August, Washington has frozen bilateral assistance to Afghanistan but says it is still providing aid through non-governmental groups. There are calls for government reserves held in the United States to be made available to the new Taliban-led government to ease a growing humanitarian crisis.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: US to lift Canada, Mexico land border...
The precise date in early November when the restrictions will be... READ MORE
-
Americas
'US, Taliban had productive talks on humanitarian ...
Humanitarian access discussed during the two days of meetings between ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
India allows domestic airlines to fly at full...
Ministry of Civil Aviation's order allowing 100% capacity utilisation ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Biden set to hold first bilateral talks as...
US president is hosting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta as war and... READ MORE
-
Sports
World Cup Qualifier: Equaliser rescues UAE...
Ali Mabkhout scores in stoppage time as The Whites settle for 2-2 draw READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh290-billion budget...
UAE Vice-President chairs a Cabinet meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo: 5,000 free tickets offered to GDRFA...
The move is intended to help staff learn about the latest innovations ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
India allows domestic airlines to fly at full...
Ministry of Civil Aviation's order allowing 100% capacity utilisation ... READ MORE
Crime and Courts
UAE: Man on trial for selling honey; here's why
12 October 2021
MENA
UAE is a country and home for everyone: Sheikh Mohammed
12 October 2021
News
Flying out of Abu Dhabi? Brace for airport rush next week
12 October 2021
Americas
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights; passengers stranded
12 October 2021
News
Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh290-billion budget till 2026
12 October 2021
News
UAE condemns terror attack targeting convoy of Yemeni officials