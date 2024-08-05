US Supreme Court declines to halt Trump's sentencing in hush money case

The announcement comes after Iran and its allies vowed retaliation for the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut
The US Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt Donald Trump's upcoming sentencing for his conviction in state court in New York on felony charges involving hush money paid to a porn star and a related gag order until after the Nov 5 election.
The decision by the justices came in response to a lawsuit by the state of Missouri claiming that the case against Trump infringed on the right of voters under the US Constitution to hear from the Republican presidential nominee as he seeks to regain the White House.
ALSO READ:
The announcement comes after Iran and its allies vowed retaliation for the killings of a Hamas leader in Tehran and a Hezbollah commander in Beirut
Harris was the sole candidate on the ballot for a five-day electronic vote of nearly 4,000 party convention delegates
Of the some 489,000 heat-related deaths recorded each year by the WHO between 2000 and 2019, the European region accounts for 36 per cent or on average 176,040 deaths
10 prisoners, including two minors, had been moved to Russia, 13 to Germany and three to the United States
The British Medical Association said that 98 per cent of more than 8,500 general practitioners had voted in favour of collective action because of a row over funding
Tourist parties are now capped at 25 people and guides barred from using loudspeakers to help the flow of pedestrians and make it more peaceful for residents
Farmers in 55 regions of the country have begun harvesting the new crop, and the pace of harvesting is twice as fast as last year, says Deputy Prime Minister Patrushev
They demand subsidised fuel, free education; police fire tear gas at protesters in Abuja