US says it struck vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three men

President Donald Trump's administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 21 Feb 2026, 7:51 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The US military said on Friday that it struck a vessel in the eastern Pacific, killing three men, the latest such incident in recent months.

President Donald Trump's administration has touted its success at taking out suspected drug trafficking vessels in the area.

Recommended For You

Taraweeh prayers begin across UAE for Ramadan

Taraweeh prayers begin across UAE for Ramadan

UAE to donate $1.2 billion to support Gaza through Board of Peace

UAE to donate $1.2 billion to support Gaza through Board of Peace

Shipfinex FZCO secures IPA from VARA for virtual asset Broker-Dealer Licence

Shipfinex FZCO secures IPA from VARA for virtual asset Broker-Dealer Licence

Philippines suspends classes for EDSA People Power 40th anniversary

Philippines suspends classes for EDSA People Power 40th anniversary

Hard work pays off for Pegula as American reaches Dubai semis

Hard work pays off for Pegula as American reaches Dubai semis

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The military said in a post on X the vessel was "engaged in narco-trafficking operations".

Reuters could not immediately verify the information.

ALSO READ