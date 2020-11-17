Americas
US sending delegation to Bahrain, Israel for first direct flight

Reuters/Washington, United States
Filed on November 17, 2020
Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz.

(Reuters)

The Trump administration has helped broker normalisation deals between Israel, the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Avi Berkowitz, will lead a US delegation to Bahrain and Israel this week to discuss expanded economic cooperation between the two countries, a senior White House official said on Monday.

Berkowitz, part of a team led by Trump senior adviser Jared Kushner to help negotiate the Bahrain-Israel deal, will join Bahraini officials on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Bahrain to Israel.

The flight on Wednesday will depart Manama and arrive in Tel Aviv, where the US and Bahraini delegations will participate in meetings with senior Israeli officials.

Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien told the Global Security Forum on Monday that he hoped the incoming administration of Democrat Joe Biden, should he be certified as winner of the November 3 presidential election, would pursue more such deals between Israel and Arab nations.




