US Senator Lindsey Graham passes away at 71 after sudden illness

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday evening after a brief and sudden illness, the communications director for his office said in a post on X early on Sunday.

Graham, 71, was a prominent Republican senator from South Carolina.

"Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," his office added.

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