US Senator Lindsey Graham passes away at 71 after sudden illness
An official statement cited a brief and sudden illness as the cause of his passing
- PUBLISHED: Sun 12 Jul 2026, 10:28 AM UPDATED: Sun 12 Jul 2026, 10:43 AM
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday evening after a brief and sudden illness, the communications director for his office said in a post on X early on Sunday.
Graham, 71, was a prominent Republican senator from South Carolina.
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"Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," his office added.
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