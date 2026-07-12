US Senator Lindsey Graham passes away at 71 after sudden illness

An official statement cited a brief and sudden illness as the cause of his passing

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 12 Jul 2026, 10:28 AM UPDATED: Sun 12 Jul 2026, 10:43 AM
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U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away on Saturday evening after a brief and sudden illness, the communications director for his office said in a post on X early on Sunday.

Graham, 71, was a prominent Republican senator from South Carolina.

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"Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," his office added.

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