US Secret Service agents kill man trying to trespass Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort

The US Secret Service said on Sunday its agents shot and killed a man in his 20s after he tried to unlawfully enter a secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump is currently in Washington.

The man was carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can, the agency said, adding that he was observed at the resort's north gate around 1.30am EST (10.30am UAE time).

The suspect's intentions at the resort are unclear.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States is facing a spike in political violence. In 2024, Trump faced two assassination attempts, including one at his golf course in West Palm Beach . Melissa Hortman, a Democratic state lawmaker in Minnesota, was shot and killed in June 2025 along with her husband. Months later, conservative activist Charlie Kirk was also assassinated.