- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
US says vaccinated people can travel, with precautions
Vaccinated people will not have to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test after travelling within the US
Fully vaccinated people can start travelling again if they take precautions such as wearing a mask and observing social distancing, US health authorities said on Friday.
Within the United States, vaccinated people will not have to quarantine or take a Covid-19 test after travelling, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said.
But international travellers headed to the US should have a negative Covid-19 test before they get on the plane, be tested after arrival, and must quarantine if local authorities in the US require it, the CDC said in a statement.
Vaccinated travellers can go abroad without getting a Covid-19 test before travel unless it is required by the international destination, the new guidelines say.
They were released as travel is picking up again in the US, especially due to spring break and Easter trips, after all but shutting down completely in the early months of the pandemic.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last recommended dose of vaccine, the CDC said. That means the second shot for vaccines that require two jabs.
More than one in five adults in the United States is now fully vaccinated, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a briefing.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather videos: Heavy rains, hailstorms hit...
Police issue safety warning, ask motorists to look out for speed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10...
The men were armed with knives and wooden bats READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Duty Free raffle: 2 new millionaires...
One of them is not yet aware that he is a dollar-millionaire. READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch