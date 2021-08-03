US says response to deadly tanker attack 'forthcoming'
The tanker attack killed a Briton and a Romanian last week.
The United States said on Tuesday that an "appropriate response will be forthcoming" to an attack on a petroleum product tanker, that killed a Briton and a Romanian last week.
"We are consulting with governments, inside the region and beyond, on an appropriate response, and an appropriate response will be forthcoming," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
