US roller coaster 'incident' kills one, injures several

One person was killed and several were injured after an "incident" on a roller coaster at a theme park in the US state of Georgia on Monday, officials said.

Officials did not confirm how the person died or how the others were injured in the incident at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said detectives from the county's major crimes unit were investigating what happened.

Cupid said one person had died and others were injured, adding that next of kin had been notified.

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"A terrible tragedy occurred today at Six Flags Over Georgia," Cupid said in a statement.

"I cannot imagine the horror the patrons and employees witnessed today, and my heart aches for the family who lost a loved one," she said.

A Six Flags spokesperson told US media that the park and local authorities responded immediately and that they were fully cooperating with local officials.

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today," the spokesperson said.

Theme park operator Six Flags, which has properties throughout North America, has temporarily closed nine similar rollercoasters across six parks "out of an abundance of caution".

Officials did not specify which ride was involved in the incident in Georgia, but local media identified it as the Goliath roller coaster.

The roller coaster reaches top speeds of 70 miles per hour (113 kmh) and heights of 200 feet (61 meters), according to the park's website.

The incident comes after Six Flags decided last month to permanently shut down a popular roller coaster in its California theme park after dozens of people claimed to have suffered brain damage while riding it.