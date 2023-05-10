US President Biden to host India's Modi for state visit on June 22: White House

Visit to bolster the two countries' ties, particularly their strategic technology partnership

Reuters file photo

By Reuters Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 5:21 PM

US President Joe Biden will host Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi for an official state visit on June 22, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defense, clean energy, and space," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

ALSO READ: