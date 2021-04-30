Americas
US president Biden offers condolences to Israel's Netanyahu over Mount Meron tragedy

Reuters/Washington
Filed on April 30, 2021

(Reuters)

United States working to confirm reports Americans may have died or been wounded.

US President Joe Biden said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday to offer condolences over a stampede at Mount Meron that killed 45 people and he said the United States stood ready to help as Israel responds.

In a statement, he said the United States was working to confirm reports Americans may have died or been wounded in the stampede.




