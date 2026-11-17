A top-secret network that the US National Security Agency uses for internal communications went down Tuesday, CNN reported.

The network cited six people familiar with the breakdown but said that so far there is no evidence of a cyberattack. The NSA did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

This system, called NSA Net, allows employees of one of America's top spy agencies to share classified information internally, CNN said.

The outage comes on the heels of a series of technical snafus that have plagued US in just a few days.

Air travel was disrupted because of what the Trump administration called faulty work on a communications cable, causing regulators to halt all takeoffs for a few hours Friday evening. The mess of stranded travellers and aircrews spilled into the weekend and early this week.

Microsoft suffered a major outage last week that affected Outlook and Teams users around the world.