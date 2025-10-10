  • search in Khaleej Times
US: Multiple deaths after blast at Tennessee explosives plant

The explostion occurred at Accurate Energetic Systems, an explosives manufacturer founded in 1980

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 9:36 PM

Multiple people are dead and several others are unaccounted for after a blast in Tennessee at a military explosives company, CNN and other media outlets reported on Friday, citing local officials.

"We can confirm there has been an explosion at Accurate Energetic Systems in the Bucksnort area," located in Hickman County, Tennessee, the local sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene working to address the situation.

"Please avoid the area to allow emergency responders to do their work. If you are in the area, stay clear and follow the instructions from local authorities."

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis reported "some" fatalities and added that several people were missing in the blast, according to US media.

"We do have several people at this time that's unaccounted for," NBC News quoted Davis as saying.

"We are trying to be mindful of families and that situation. We do have some folks. We can confirm that we do have some that are deceased."

Accurate Energetic Systems, an explosives manufacturer founded in 1980, did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)