US military says it struck vessel in the Caribbean, killing four

Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it ​accuses of ​transporting narcotics ⁠since September 2025

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 26 Aug 2026, 7:59 AM
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The US ​military said on Tuesday four people were killed in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, the latest in a series ​of attacks that Washington says target "narco-terrorists" ⁠but human rights groups condemn as ​extrajudicial killings.

"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists," the US Southern Command said on X.

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It did ​not identify the individuals or provide details on the location other than to say the vessel was "operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean."

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US President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it ​accuses of ​transporting narcotics ⁠since September 2025. The US military's strikes on ​such ⁠vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 210 people.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and independent UN experts have ⁠called ​the strikes unlawful extrajudicial ​killings.

The US military said on Monday two people were killed in a strike it launched on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific over the weekend. That strike marked the first in more than two months.

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