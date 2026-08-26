US military says it struck vessel in the Caribbean, killing four

The US ​military said on Tuesday four people were killed in a strike on a vessel in the Caribbean, the latest in a series ​of attacks that Washington says target "narco-terrorists" ⁠but human rights groups condemn as ​extrajudicial killings.

"Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking. The operation killed four narco-terrorists," the US Southern Command said on X.

It did ​not identify the individuals or provide details on the location other than to say the vessel was "operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Caribbean."

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"Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere continues executing precise, lethal operations against the cartels. We will hunt, disrupt, and defeat these narco-terrorist networks. SOUTHCOM is resolved to neutralizing cartel terror and violence throughout the region and into the U.S.â¦ pic.twitter.com/Kj4k9onYxx — U.S. Southern Command (@Southcom) August 26, 2026

US President Donald Trump's administration has been striking vessels that it ​accuses of ​transporting narcotics ⁠since September 2025. The US military's strikes on ​such ⁠vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 210 people.

Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and independent UN experts have ⁠called ​the strikes unlawful extrajudicial ​killings.

The US military said on Monday two people were killed in a strike it launched on a vessel in the Eastern Pacific over the weekend. That strike marked the first in more than two months.