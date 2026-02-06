US military says it killed two people in strike on suspected drug vessel in Eastern Pacific

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US military said in a statement on X

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Feb 2026, 7:25 AM
The US military said it killed two people in a strike on a suspected drug vessel in the Eastern Pacific on Thursday.

"Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations," the US military said in a statement on X, adding that no U.S. military forces were harmed.

