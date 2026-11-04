US midterms: Democrats flip Senate, win full control of Congress

Democrats have seized control of both houses of Congress, in a rout of President Donald Trump's Republicans in the midterm elections, US networks projected.

After earlier seizing the House of Representatives, Democrats have flipped Senate seats in at least six states, including traditional Republican strongholds Texas, Kansas and South Carolina.

CNN and CNBC projected a Democratic House majority, giving the opposition the power to block President Donald Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration during the final two years of his presidency.

The elections were a nationwide verdict on Trump's turbulent second term, with discontent over living costs, tariffs and the US war against Iran — which has driven fuel prices sharply higher — weighing on Republicans as his approval ratings languish near record lows.

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In one of the night's biggest shocks, Democrat Annie Andrews won South Carolina's US Senate seat, a stunning victory over Trump's hand-picked candidate Darline Graham in a state that he carried by nearly 18 percentage points just two years ago.

Andrews' win, along with Democrat Roy Cooper's win in North Carolina's Senate race, gave the party two of the four seats it needs to net in order to take control of the chamber. The results also suggested that a Democratic wave was growing large enough to swamp even deeply Republican areas.

Democrats also held crucial Senate seats in Georgia, where rising party star Jon Ossoff won reelection, and New Hampshire, where Chris Pappas became the first openly homosexual man elected to the chamber.

In Florida, Republican Senator Ashley Moody fended off Democrat Angie Nixon but was ahead by only about 3 percentage points in a state Trump carried by 13 points in 2024, according to a vote count compiled by Reuters and USA Today, further evidence that even solidly Republican states were shifting dramatically toward Democrats.

Blue wave warning

House results offered further evidence of the scale of the Republican setback, with Democratic gains extending deep into normally conservative territory.

In a closely watched bellwether, Democrat J.D. Ford ousted Republican congresswoman Victoria Spartz in Indiana, capturing a district Trump won by 17 percentage points in 2024.

The party also flipped a Republican-held House seat in North Carolina, while results in Florida suggested that redrawn electoral boundaries were failing to deliver the gains Republicans had expected.

In Georgia, Democratic former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms won the governorship, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in US history and ending 24 years of Republican control.

Even Republican success came after scares in unusually tight results. Trump-backed Byron Donalds won Florida's governorship, becoming the state's first Black governor, while Republican Ashley Moody retained a Senate seat.

'Opportunity to rebuke the president'

Midterm elections are typically viewed as a referendum on the president, and that is especially true for Trump, who dominates attention like no other politician. Trump himself told his supporters to "pretend I'm on the ballot" and held dozens of rallies in the closing weeks.

According to exit polls conducted by SSRS on behalf of a consortium of US media outlets including major television networks and the Associated Press, half of voters nationwide said they saw the 2026 midterm elections as an opportunity to rebuke the president, and three-quarters said they are "angry" or "dissatisfied" with the way the country is headed.

In addition, 70 per cent of voters surveyed said they want Congress to provide more checks and balances on the president.

History is against Republicans: The sitting president's party has lost ground in Congress in all but two midterms since World War Two. Trump's approval rating is hovering near his career lows, with voters frustrated by war with Iran, higher fuel prices and wider affordability concerns.

Led by Trump, Republicans have portrayed Democratic candidates as radical, un-American and even communist, labels Democrats flatly reject.

Opinion polls show voters are most concerned about affordability and disapprove of Trump's handling of the issue. His tariffs on imports, many of which the courts threw out, and his decision to attack Iran in February raised prices for consumers.

Trump deploys election monitors

There are 47 US House races widely seen as competitive, according to a Reuters analysis of the leading election forecasters. If the other contests all proceed as predicted, Democrats would need to win only 13 of those races to secure a majority.

Legal observers and Democrats have warned that Trump, who has long falsely claimed that US elections are rigged, may attempt to challenge Tuesday's results if Republicans lose.

The US Justice Department said it had deployed 1,000 election monitors and observers to all 50 states in what it called the largest Election Day monitoring effort in history.

Democrats criticized the plan as potential voter intimidation. In roughly two-thirds of the jurisdictions the department listed, voters supported Democrat Kamala Harris over Trump in the 2024 presidential election, a Reuters analysis found.

Election officials in several states reported no issues with the monitoring effort. New Mexico's secretary of state's office said it had received reports of federal monitors asking "unusual questions" in one county and that the Justice Department offered assurances that the conduct would be addressed.

Election intrigue in Alaska

A New York Times report upended the Alaska Senate race when it said that the campaign of Democratic candidate Mary Peltola, 53, helped recruit a third candidate to run as an independent who shares the first and last name of her Republican opponent, Dan Sullivan, 61.

Peltola has denied involvement. Trump's Justice Department has launched a criminal probe into the allegations and filed a lawsuit to block certification of the election results, though a judge dismissed the latter effort.

Supporters of the incumbent Sullivan said they were not confused by the presence of two Dan Sullivans on the ballot.

"They make it pretty obvious: It says 'incumbent' after his name," said Jake Wesley, 27, who grew up in Anchorage and is now stationed there in the US Air Force. In recent days, Trump has complained repeatedly that voters may not know the meaning of the word.