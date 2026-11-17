The United States is no longer considered measles-free, reversing a hard-won public health achievement the country had maintained for 26 years, the Pan American Health Organization told the Trump administration in a letter, according to a senior administration official.

PAHO is expected to make the formal announcement on Tuesday. In its letter, the international health body urged the US to intensify its vaccination efforts to halt transmission of the highly contagious virus, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a decision that is not yet public. The Wall Street Journal first reported the letter on Friday.

As part of its evaluation, PAHO reviewed epidemiological and laboratory evidence submitted by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine whether the same strain of measles had been circulating in the United States for 12 months or longer.

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The senior administration official said the outbreak in Utah, which began in June 2025, was key to PAHO’s determination.

The decision by the Americas branch of the World Health Organization comes as the US battles the highest number of measles cases it has seen in more than three decades. About 7,700 people in the US have been infected with measles, ​and 13 have died since 2025.

That period coincides with falling immunisation rates and rising vaccine hesitancy under US Health Secretary Robert ​F. Kennedy Jr, who has for years spread doubts, without scientific evidence, about the safety of measles vaccines.

CDC Director Erica Schwartz told Reuters in an interview last week before the decision that if the US loses elimination status, the agency would be doing “the same exact thing,” including working with states to encourage vaccination.