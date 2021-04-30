Americas
US may roll back Iran curbs to revive nuclear deal

AP/Washington
Filed on April 30, 2021
A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km south of the Iranian capital Tehran.

(Reuters file)

American officials have refused to discuss which sanctions are being considered for removal.

The Biden administration is considering a near wholesale rollback of some of the most stringent Trump-era sanctions imposed on Iran in a bid to get the Islamic Republic to return to compliance with a landmark 2015 nuclear accord, according to current and former US officials and others familiar with the matter.

As indirect talks continue this week in Vienna to explore the possibility of reviving the nuclear deal, American officials have become increasingly expansive about what they might be prepared to offer Iran, which has been driving a hard line on sanctions relief, demanding that all US penalties be removed, according to these people.

American officials have refused to discuss which sanctions are being considered for removal.

But they have said they are open to lifting any sanctions that are inconsistent with the nuclear deal or that deny Iran the relief it would be entitled to should it return to compliance with the accord.

Former Trump administration officials say all the sanctions are legitimate.




